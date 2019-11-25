NNYSA teams compete, win in Las Vegas tournament

LAS VEGAS – The Northen Nevada Youth Soccer Association’s SC United U8 Girls team took first place at a youth soccer tournament in Las Vegas, capping off the fall season.

Five NNYSA teams consisting of 42 travel players and families competed in the 26th Annual Rugrat Tournament, with some teams playing for the first time, said Michelle Cromwell, NNYSA league commissioner and director of travel.

NNYSA United SC Girls U7, coached by Scott and Dondi Gill, was one of the teams competing in their first tournament, winning one game and losing two more in very close games, Cromwell reported.

The United U9 Girls team also experienced their first tournament as the combined Elko and Spring Creek teams played for the first time in a game setting. Coached by Mike Cromwell, the team missed going to the championship round by one point, having one win, one loss and one tied game throughout the tournament.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the SC United U11 Girls team, this was their second season playing as a team, and was coached by Sara Bear, along with assistant coaches Tony Greener and Shyra Smith. The team had some new players and ended the tournament with two losses and a win in their third game.