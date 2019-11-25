NNYSA teams compete, win in Las Vegas tournament

LAS VEGAS – The Northen Nevada Youth Soccer Association’s SC United U8 Girls team took first place at a youth soccer tournament in Las Vegas, capping off the fall season.
Five NNYSA teams consisting of 42 travel players and families competed in the 26th Annual Rugrat Tournament, with some teams playing for the first time, said Michelle Cromwell, NNYSA league commissioner and director of travel.
NNYSA United SC Girls U7, coached by Scott and Dondi Gill, was one of the teams competing in their first tournament, winning one game and losing two more in very close games, Cromwell reported.
The United U9 Girls team also experienced their first tournament as the combined Elko and Spring Creek teams played for the first time in a game setting. Coached by Mike Cromwell, the team missed going to the championship round by one point, having one win, one loss and one tied game throughout the tournament.
For the SC United U11 Girls team, this was their second season playing as a team, and was coached by Sara Bear, along with assistant coaches Tony Greener and Shyra Smith. The team had some new players and ended the tournament with two losses and a win in their third game.
Coached by Sarah Ernst and Troy Taylor, the United U10 Boys team participated in their first tournament. The team improved throughout the tournament, losing all three games but learning along the way, Cromwell said.
The SC United U8 Girls team played for the second year at the tournament. After winning all three games, the team coached by Rusty Bahr took a 5-3 victory over Las Vegas Sports Academy in the championship round.
Spring registration is now underway until March 12 for boys and girls in age groups U6 to U15 in Elko and Spring Creek, along with the Mini-Kicker division. The season starts April 18.
NNYSA is a proud member of US Youth Soccer, the largest youth sports organization in the United States, serving boys and girls in Elko County and northeastern Nevada.
Anyone interested in joining a travel team, becoming a coach or registering for the spring season, please email info@nnysa.org or call 775-299-2752.