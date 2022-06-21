NNYSA United girls take Yellowstone Cup second year in a row

The U10 NNYSA United Travel girls hit the road again for the Yellowstone Cup held in Rexburg, Idaho, the week of June 10-12, winning the U10 girls division.

The United girls came off a second place finish in the PVSC Spring Cup, a win at the Carson City shootout to take first place in the Yellowstone Cup for the second year in a row.

The group of girls won the U9 division the year prior and battled a tough finals game that ended in penalty kicks.

PVSC United played NNYSA United in the championship game. NNYSA United was up early with a quick goal by Brooklyn Bahr. PVSC came back and scored two goals taking the lead 2-1.

Towards the end of the second quarter Brooklyn Bahr scored again tapping in the ball after a quick cross by Zailey Young and hard kick by Italy Morgenstein at the goalie to tie the game.

Per FIFA rules, penalty kicks followed to determine the outcome of the game using the remaining players on the field. NNYSA United made all five penalty kicks thanks to Brooklyn Bahr, Italy Morgenstein, Averie Hornbarger, Kalia Gonzalez, and Zailey Young. The last player for PVSC missed the penalty shot crowning NNYSA United the winner.

The game was well played and tough on all ends.

