NNYSA United Girls team wins Wild West Shootout

NNYSA United Girls U10

The NNYSA United U10 Girls' soccer team, from left, goalie Lexi Watkins, Johnnie Goicoechea, Juli Armaderiz, Kalia Gonzales, Brooklyn Bahr, Italy Morgenstein, Maelynn Church, Zailey Young, Aliza Segura, Emmie Connelley. Standing in the back are coaches Rusty Bahr and Jace Church.

The NNYSA United U10 girls’ soccer team took home first place on May 21-22 at the Wild West Shootout held in Carson City.

Coming off of a second place win at the PVSC Spring Classic held in Pocatello, Idaho, the girls played hard and came out with four shutouts in Carson.

The team won 8-0 in their first game against Truckee River United FC TRU FC. They won 5-0 over Sierra Surf SC in the second game.

Third game, the team won 7-0 over Sierra Surf FC 2012 NG.

The team played their final game against Carson FC Bishop, winning 1-0.

The United travel team will continue to play in their final spring tournament in Rexburg, Idaho, for the Yellowstone Cup and defending their championship from last year.

The NNYSA United program offers competitive travel for boys and girls in Elko County from u6-u15. From more information and to get involved contact info@nnysa.org.

