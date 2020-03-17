No arrests in Elko County over 24-hour period

ELKO – Monday was a busy day for county officials as emergency plans were put in place to deal with the threat of coronavirus, but it was a slow day at the jail.
No one was booked into the county jail between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
The jail handles arrests from several law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office and Elko Police Department, Wendover Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
There have been 43 bookings over the past week, for an average of about six per day.