No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nevada

ELKO – Hospitals and health authorities are working together to prepare for the coronavirus in Nevada, where no cases of the disease have yet been reported.

“We are working closely with the state health department and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV),” Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital said Monday.

Worldwide deaths topped 900 and more than 40,000 infections had been reported as of Monday. Twelve people in the United States have tested positive for the virus, including cases in the neighboring states of California and Arizona, according to the CDC.

One Southern Nevada patient was isolated in late January but later tested negative for the virus.