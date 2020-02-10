No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nevada

ELKO – Hospitals and health authorities are working together to prepare for the coronavirus in Nevada, where no cases of the disease have yet been reported.
“We are working closely with the state health department and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV),” Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital said Monday.
Worldwide deaths topped 900 and more than 40,000 infections had been reported as of Monday. Twelve people in the United States have tested positive for the virus, including cases in the neighboring states of California and Arizona, according to the CDC.
One Southern Nevada patient was isolated in late January but later tested negative for the virus.
“Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors,” stated the hospital. “While we have not treated any patients with this virus at our hospital to date, and there have been no confirmed cases in Nevada, NNRH has taken the following measures to prepare out of an abundance of caution, in accordance with CDC guidelines:
You have free articles remaining.
• Patients in the Emergency Department and inpatient units are screened based on their recent travel history.
• Personal protective equipment is available, including face masks and eye protection.
• Hand hygiene products are easily accessible throughout the facility.
• NNRH is equipped with negative air pressure rooms which can be used to isolate patients exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness.
“Importantly, all of the above are standard operating protocols that are in place year-round to help ensure the health and well-being of everyone who enters our hospital,” NNRH stated. “We want to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus.”
For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.