No Covid deaths among the vaccinated, Elko County reports

ELKO – None of Elko County’s residents who have died of Covid were vaccinated against the disease, the county reported as it released data on more than 300 residents who have tested positive in the past week.

Another death was reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 77.

The data through Sept. 13 lists 6,409 positive cases since the pandemic began, which is roughly 11% of the population.

Elko County now has a case rate 0f 1,890 per 100,000 residents over the past 30 days. That exceeds Washoe County’s rate of 1,584 and Clark County’s rate of 670. Douglas, Lyon, Mineral and Churchill counties all have rates higher than 2,000.

“As of 9/13, we will begin to report the vaccination status of each case based on the information we have at the time of the report,” stated Elko County. “Please note, vaccination status is self-reported by the individual.”

People are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two weeks after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna) or two weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson/Janssen).

“There is currently no post-vaccination time limit on fully vaccinated status,” stated the county.