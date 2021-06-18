No details on shooting incident until Monday

ELKO — Details about Wednesday’s shooting incident on Nevada State Route 278 — which left a Nevada Department of Transportation employee injured and the alleged suspect dead — will not likely be available until Monday, June 21, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Matt McLaughlin.
“We don’t have any updates at this point,” said McLaughlin. “On Monday, there should be a final debrief and we are going to put everything out that we have available. It will probably be in a video-recorded session that will be sent out to everybody. Until then, we’re really not going to have anything additional we can release. Safe to say, by end of day on Monday — we should have something that we can disseminate.”
“This is still an active investigation,” McLaughlin said.
Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts recorded a video on the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at 2:40 p.m. June 16, after the incident occurred. At that time the sheriff said there “would be a comprehensive media release within 48 hours.”
Watts unavailable for comment Friday until after press deadline.
The incident involved both the Nevada Department of Public Safety and Eureka County Sheriff’s Office personnel — who exchanged fire with the suspect — according to earlier reports.
Public Information Officer Meg Ragonese said NDOT cannot supply medical information for any of their employees.
“Obviously, our thoughts and well-wishes are with our employee who was injured,” Ragonese said. “But, we also ask that everyone is not only safe, but also courteous when approaching and driving through a construction zone.”
Ragonese was unsure of the length — as far as miles — of the work being done at the specific site of the shooting but noted that the highway was being resurfaced with a chip-seal (using the aggregate gravel) and an oil-based sealant.
The Nevada Department of Transportation’s maintenance workers keep Nevada moving, performing up to 75 different maintenance tasks, from resurfacing roads and clearing drainage channels to graffiti clean-up, traffic control and trash collection. They are often first to arrive on scene, assisting drivers and emergency responders during roadway crashes.
More information on tasks and work-zone safety may be found online at dot.nv.gov/projects-programs/road-maintenance and dot.nv.gov/safety/work-zone-driving-safety
