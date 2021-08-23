No hire: School board delays action on superintendent

ELKO – It will be a little longer until the Elko County School District hires a new or interim superintendent.
The two-member Elko County School Board of Trustees decided to hold off Monday after interviewing candidate Dr. M. Neil Terhune last week. They will wait until there’s “a bigger board,” according to trustee Teresa Dastrup.
Dastrup and Ira Wines, the only two trustees left on the board after five others resigned within the past two weeks, unanimously approved a motion to continue the search for an interim or permanent superintendent.
“At this time with everything else going on, I’m not inclined to make a motion to hire a superintendent,” Wines said before making the motion. Dastrup agreed.
“I would concur that it’s a time to maybe step back from that and continue with our superintendent search or look for an interim to fill that position until we find one,” she said.
Terhune, the current Esmeralda County superintendent, was the only candidate who was interviewed on Aug. 18, after six others pulled their applications.
During the interview, he gave some background on his two decades in education, and how his career began following his retirement from serving a combined 24 years with the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army.
Terhune also described his experience with bonds for capital improvements and his leadership philosophy.
Dastrup expanded on the decision to hold off on an appointment “so the district feels like there’s more consensus from every district where there’s seven of us usually. We can take action, obviously, we hope to be able to find a candidate soon, but I [believe] the district would feel like they were more represented if there were more than two board members appointing a superintendent.”
Terhune’s application is still valid, but Dastrup said she believed based off of Wines’ comments during the meeting “that was not his choice for a superintendent, and I would agree that I think he’s a great candidate but probably not exactly what we need for our district right now, but we appreciate him applying. It took so much bravery to apply right now in Elko County.”
The superintendent’s chair has been vacant since Dr. Michele Robinson suddenly resigned on June 22.
Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith, who was appointed as interim superintendent one week later, resigned from that position on Aug. 12.
Running parallel to the superintendent search is filling the five vacancies on the board due to the resignations that took place over the past couple of weeks.
On Aug. 12, trustees Jim Cooney and Brian Zeiszler resigned. Six days later, Luc Gerber, Robert Leonhardt and Candace Wines each submitted their letters of resignation, hours after interviewing Terhune for superintendent.
According to the school district, the two remaining trustees, Dastrup and Wines, are considered a quorum and are allowed to make decisions on a new superintendent and to reconstitute the board.
Applications are being accepted to fill the vacancies for Districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6.
Appointees will serve through the year until a candidate is elected in the November 2022 general election, Dastrup added.
“We will keep that open until we fill every seat,” she said.
To educate and inform trustee applicants, two pre-training workshops are scheduled 9-11 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Central Office “for any candidate that is interested, whether it’s right now or anytime in the future, in being on the board,” Dastrup said.
“It’s not required to attend both of those, we just wanted to make two times available so as many people as possible can come,” Dastrup explained. “I feel like training is important and if people know what they’re getting into, and understand the function of the board, I think we’re going to have a more successful board going forward.”
The workshops could be used before candidates file for office in the future, Dastrup added.
“We want to make sure that all of the applicants understand what a board does, understand what the relationship between a board and superintendent should look like,” she said. Videos explaining trustee responsibilities will also be available on the website.
It could take months before all vacancies on the board are filled, Dastrup said, but she encouraged applicants to “research and make sure you understand the function of the position you’re applying for.”
The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to revisit the reopening plan and review trustee applications and letters of interest.