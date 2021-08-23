No hire: School board delays action on superintendent

Terhune also described his experience with bonds for capital improvements and his leadership philosophy.

Dastrup expanded on the decision to hold off on an appointment “so the district feels like there’s more consensus from every district where there’s seven of us usually. We can take action, obviously, we hope to be able to find a candidate soon, but I [believe] the district would feel like they were more represented if there were more than two board members appointing a superintendent.”

Terhune’s application is still valid, but Dastrup said she believed based off of Wines’ comments during the meeting “that was not his choice for a superintendent, and I would agree that I think he’s a great candidate but probably not exactly what we need for our district right now, but we appreciate him applying. It took so much bravery to apply right now in Elko County.”

The superintendent’s chair has been vacant since Dr. Michele Robinson suddenly resigned on June 22.

Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith, who was appointed as interim superintendent one week later, resigned from that position on Aug. 12.

Running parallel to the superintendent search is filling the five vacancies on the board due to the resignations that took place over the past couple of weeks.