'No intervention from the state,' says school district, state superintendent

ELKO – The Elko County School District's board of trustees remains intact despite the resignation of five of its seven members over the past week.
District officials and State Superintendent Jhone Ebert addressed rumors of a state takeover that were swirling after three school board members resigned Wednesday evening.
A statement released by the district on Thursday confirmed the resignations of trustees Luc Gerber, Robert Leonhardt, and Candace Wines one week after board president Jim Cooney and Brian Zeiszler submitted brief letters of resignation.
Board Clerk Teresa Dastrup, who succeeds Cooney as president, and Ira Wines remain on the board.
Dastrup addressed the rumors amid "the unrest felt by the community caused by the amount of vacant seats" on the board and she "reassures the community that the board will continue to carry out the work of the district."
"We still have two active board members," Dastrup said. "We can still function as a board, and we still have the power to appoint new board members."
The board will accept letters of interest for two weeks. Interviews for the vacancies are to begin as early as Aug. 24, which is the next regularly scheduled board meeting.
The two-member board will conduct regular business at Tuesday's meeting and continue the superintendent search in a special board meeting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Hiring a superintendent
According to the special meeting agenda, the board's single item on Monday will discuss candidate Dr. M. Neil Terhune and select a new superintendent or continue the search for an interim or permanent superintendent.
The superintendent vacancy stems from the sudden resignation of Dr. Michele Robinson two months ago, which was followed by the appointment of Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith a week later on June 29.
Smith then resigned from his appointment on Aug. 12, stepping back from interim duties the same day as Cooney and Zeiszler's resignation, but remaining as deputy superintendent.
In the school district's statement, Dastrup discussed the rumors of state intervention following the five resignations.
"The state has been watching the occurrences in our county, and they have reached out to express their concerns," Dastrup said. "I think it's important that we are transparent and people know that. But at this time, in coordination with the board, the directors and administration, we are doing the work of the district, and we are refocusing our efforts on teaching and learning."
State oversight
In an interview with the Elko Daily Free Press on Thursday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert was asked if the Nevada Department of Education would intervene to run the Elko County School District.
"No," she replied, confirming the school district's statement. "My understanding is there are two board members, so they have a functioning board, and they will now need to move forward with their policies in place for replacing board members."
"They have a board, it is two people at this point, but two people now have the responsibility to appoint the other five through their established procedures as the Elko County School District board," she continued.
Ebert also confirmed the two-member board could appoint a new or interim superintendent.
On Thursday, Cathy McAdoo, Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education appointee to the Nevada State Board of Education, issued a statement in response to the news of recent resignations from the Elko County School District Board of Trustees.
"On behalf of the Nevada State Board of Education, we want to confirm that the Elko County School Board of Trustees is still considered a fully functioning Board of Education and will not receive intervention from the State level at this time," McAdoo said.
She also endorsed the school district's and Ebert's statements that Dastrup and Ira Wines could appoint a new superintendent and fill the remaining openings on the board.
"Of course, the Nevada State Board of Education stands ready to support Elko County School District in any way possible," McAdoo concluded.
Mask dispute
Ebert addressed another rumor stating that Sisolak "directed the children of Elko to wear masks. That is not accurate."
Referring to Directive 48, Ebert said it "left it up to [rural] communities on how they want to protect their children" while mandating masks for students in Clark and Washoe counties.
However, "all kindergarten through 12th-grade educators statewide, and people in the education system, must wear a mask, and that is for the protection of our children," Ebert explained.
According to Section 5 of Directive 48, "In all school settings, school staff must wear face coverings while inside of school buildings, regardless of vaccination status" unless they have a medical exemption.
On Aug. 10, the Elko School Board voted 5-2 on an amended reopening plan that included the statement that "masks will be optional for all students and staff unless an outbreak is determined by local public health authorities."
Both remaining board members -- Dastrup and Ira Wines -- voted in favor of the policy, which was in violation of Sisolak's directive. However, the plan will be revisited on Tuesday, according to the board's agenda.
Public reaction
Elko County Commissioner and former school board member Jon Karr, who served 12 years as a trustee, said he had not spoken to any of the former board members regarding their resignations but that he had heard rumors behind their reasons for leaving.
Karr said he supported the trustees as they tried to serve on the board.
"It is truly disgusting what these board members are going through because it is really a thankless job," Karr said. "They don't hardly get any pay, it is seriously long hours, and it's brutal on the emotions when people are in attack mode. All for five grand a year."
Parent Katherine Kelly said, "I am saddened by the news, but I'm sure that it was for a good reason. I hope that as a community, we can come together and move forward toward the education of our children. We need to come together to fill the vacancies with people that represent all the ideals and values of our widespread district."
Former board members have not responded to Elko Daily requests for comments on the recent developments.
Following the breaking news of the resignations, another rumor circulated on social media that Gov. Steve Sisolak visited Elko on Wednesday.
Regarding Sisolak's rumored visit to Elko, Ebert said, "I don't believe he was in Elko yesterday. I do not believe that is accurate."
Karr also dismissed rumors of Sisolak's visit. "I don't believe Sisolak was in town. If he was, he didn't contact us as commissioners."
Board vacancies
The school district is now accepting resumes and letters of interest to fill the vacancies for Districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6.
"We need people to make sure they are aware of which district they reside in prior to applying so there's no frustration or disappointment," said Dastrup. "Please refer to the maps on the County website, or contact the County Clerk's office if you are unsure of which district you reside in."
Those interested in board consideration can email the documents to Board of Trustees Assistant Kassandra Gray at kgray@ecsdnv.net or deliver copies in person at Central Office, 850 Elm St.
To those who are hesitant to apply, Dastrup said, "There will always be difficult times, but right now is a great time to step up for our kids and future."
Dastrup added that applicants would be asked to complete a pre-training prior to their appointment made available by the Nevada Association of School Boards.
"The dates for this training will be forthcoming. The training will provide interested candidates with an overview of Trustee duties and roles. In the meantime, we will provide a video training for interested candidates, which can be accessed from our district website," she said.
