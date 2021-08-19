'No intervention from the state,' says school district, state superintendent

Karr said he supported the trustees as they tried to serve on the board.

"It is truly disgusting what these board members are going through because it is really a thankless job," Karr said. "They don't hardly get any pay, it is seriously long hours, and it's brutal on the emotions when people are in attack mode. All for five grand a year."

Parent Katherine Kelly said, "I am saddened by the news, but I'm sure that it was for a good reason. I hope that as a community, we can come together and move forward toward the education of our children. We need to come together to fill the vacancies with people that represent all the ideals and values of our widespread district."

Former board members have not responded to Elko Daily requests for comments on the recent developments.

Following the breaking news of the resignations, another rumor circulated on social media that Gov. Steve Sisolak visited Elko on Wednesday.

Regarding Sisolak's rumored visit to Elko, Ebert said, "I don't believe he was in Elko yesterday. I do not believe that is accurate."

Karr also dismissed rumors of Sisolak's visit. "I don't believe Sisolak was in town. If he was, he didn't contact us as commissioners."

Board vacancies