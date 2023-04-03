ELKO – It’s official: There is more snow in Lamoille Canyon than has ever been measured during any previous April 1 snow survey.

Lamoille Canyon SNOTEL measuring sites had all-time record snowpack based on data collected over the past 80 to 90 years, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

As of Sunday the snow-water equivalent at Upper Lamoille Canyon was 57.8 inches. The Lamoille No. 3 site measured 27.6 inches.

Record snowpack was also reported at Baker Creek east of Ely and in Great Basin National Park. The heavy snow could delay opening of the full length of Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive from typically Memorial Day to around July 1, park officials said Monday.

The snowpack across the Upper Humboldt Basin is the second-deepest in recorded history, topped only by April 1984, which was followed by widespread flooding.

Six out of 27 snow monitoring stations in the Upper Humboldt set new April 1 records this year. The overall snow-water equivalent was 230% of normal.

Amounts were off the charts across northern Nevada, ranging from 187% in the Snake River Basin (northeastern Elko County) to 306% in the Walker River Basin (western Nevada). Both the Walker and Carson basins broke all-time record snowpacks for April 1.

Southern Nevada’s snowpack was even more extreme, measuring 788% of normal in the Spring Mountains that cover a relatively small area north of Las Vegas.

Further details were not available from NRCS Monday as snowy weather once again delayed the monthly media-day snow survey presentation.

Snowpack measurements are used to calculate streamflow forecasts, while actual streamflows vary depending on rainfall and how quickly the snow melts.

Tuesday's forecast for Elko calls for a 50% chance of more snow, and highs nearly 25 degrees below normal.

Spring melting could increase this weekend with temperatures expected to climb to near the normal mark across northern Nevada.

Elko could see a high of 58 on Sunday, which is right at average for the first week in April. The high in Reno could hit 70 degrees on Sunday, where normal highs this time of year are in the lower to mid-60s.

Temperatures could finally climb into the 60s by early next week in both Elko and Spring Creek, according to the National Weather Service.