'NOFair' replaces Elko County Fair

ELKO – The Elko County Fair has been going strong for nearly 100 years. This year’s celebration was supposed to celebrate that milestone and provide one of the top family-friendly entertainment venues in our area.

COVID-19 has changed those plans and the fair, as we know it, has been cancelled. Instead, the fair board is hosting “NoFair,” which is a greatly slimmed down version of the event.

Stock horse, team roping and branding start at 8 a.m. Sept. 4 in the outdoor arena and run through Sept. 6, according to the fair board.

“The contestants will be the main people here,” said fair secretary J.J. Roemmich.

According to Roemmich, spectators can watch from the stands as long as they social distance and wear masks. There is no charge to watch the competitions.

“In our back arena we’re going to run a barrel racing on Saturday night and then a muley roping and team roping,” said Elko Fair Board Chairman Tony Buzzetti.

“We are temperature checking and we have hand-sanitizing stations,” he said.