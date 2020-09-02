'NOFair' replaces Elko County Fair

ELKO – The Elko County Fair has been going strong for nearly 100 years. This year’s celebration was supposed to celebrate that milestone and provide one of the top family-friendly entertainment venues in our area.
COVID-19 has changed those plans and the fair, as we know it, has been cancelled. Instead, the fair board is hosting “NoFair,” which is a greatly slimmed down version of the event.
Stock horse, team roping and branding start at 8 a.m. Sept. 4 in the outdoor arena and run through Sept. 6, according to the fair board.
“The contestants will be the main people here,” said fair secretary J.J. Roemmich.
According to Roemmich, spectators can watch from the stands as long as they social distance and wear masks. There is no charge to watch the competitions.
“In our back arena we’re going to run a barrel racing on Saturday night and then a muley roping and team roping,” said Elko Fair Board Chairman Tony Buzzetti.
“We are temperature checking and we have hand-sanitizing stations,” he said.
“The livestock sale is still going on for the kids,” Roemmich said. “It’s the livestock kids who had their animals for 4-H and now they are going to come and sell them at the “NOFair.”
The auction will take place starting at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 6 outside the barns at the fairgrounds. The public can preview the animals before the auction in the barn area.
The “Cowboy Color Chase” is separate from the “NOFair” activities but does launch in front of the Elko County Fairgrounds. Online registration closes at midnight Sept. 3. Race-day registration will be available at the fairgrounds from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 4 and at the starting line from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Sept. 5.
Ruby Mountain Relay organizes the 5k race as a fundraiser for Northern Nevada Autism Network. Participants will run through four “color stations” where they will be “doused” with food-safe, colored cornstarch.
According to their Facebook page, the group has raised more than $50,000 for local autistic youth.
