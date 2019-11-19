2019 Northeastern Nevada Honor Choir performs

ELKO — Choir students from eight regional high schools participated in the 2019 Northeastern Nevada Honor Choir, and Concert Nov. 4 and 5.

The students arrived at the Elko Convention Center for two days of rehearsal with guest conductor Dr. Joseph Svendsen from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Dr. Svendsen is co-director of choral studies at UNLV, where he conducts the UNLV Singers, the university’s flagship choral ensemble, and teaches graduate and undergraduate courses in choral conducting, literature and methods.

On the evening of Nov. 5, the first half of the concert featured individual choir performances from Battle Mountain, Elko, Lincoln County, Lowry, Wells, White Pine, and Spring Creek high schools. The honor choir’s 165 students performed in the second half of the concert.

Section leaders selected were also recognized:

Abigail Frehner, Lincoln County High School, alto section leader

Alivia Goulding, Elko High School, soprano section leader

Gavin Henroid, White Pine High School, bass section leader

Matthew James, Wells High School, bass section leader

Philip Neff, Elko High School, bass section leader

Aria Reich, Lincoln County High School, alto section leader

Zavie Ward, Spring Creek High School, tenor section leader

Tara Welch, Elko High School, soprano section leader

