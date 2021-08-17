Northeastern Nevada Museum loans painting for major exhibit

ELKO – The Nevada Museum of Art is highlighting paintings by Lorenzo Latimer, a plein air watercolorist renowned for his depictions of the Sierra and northern Nevada. Northeastern Nevada Museum has loaned a painting for the exhibit by Tuscarora native Nevada Wilson. Wilson was a student and key founder of the Latimer Art Club.
One of the Silver State’s oldest cultural institutions, the art museum opened its doors in Reno 90 years ago. To punctuate an ongoing celebration, the museum will showcase over 100 paintings from the San Francisco-based artist and teacher, along with works by Nevada artists he mentored including Mattie S. Conner, Marguerite Erwin, Dora Groesbeck, Hildegard Herz, Nettie McDonald, Minerva Pierce, Echo Mapes Robinson, Nevada Wilson and Dolores Samuel Young.
In 1921, these artists joined together to formally establish the “Latimer Art Club, the founding volunteer organization of the Nevada Art Gallery, known today as the Nevada Museum of Art. “The Latimer School: Lorenzo Latimer and the Latimer Art Club” opened July 31 and runs through March 27, 2022.
Wilson was born and raised in Tuscarora, according to the museum’s Andrea and John C. Deane Family senior curator and deputy director Ann Wolfe. Her father owned the Elko-Tuscarora Stage Line.
Wilson left Nevada to attend California State Normal School, a teacher training college, in San Jose. In 1900 she returned to Nevada and worked for her father as a Wells Fargo agent. In 1903, she married Arthur Primeaux in Elko, but they divorced a few years later.
In 1908 Wilson opened an art studio in Reno. She taught art in Reno public schools. After some health issues in 1915, Wilson spent some time in San Francisco and exhibited her paintings at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition.
In 1916 she learned of Latimer’s painting classes at Fallen Leaf Lake in Lake Tahoe and attended his classes with Dora Groesbeck, another art teacher. The two of them invited Latimer to Reno to teach classes there, and the rest is art history. These two women were founding members of the Latimer Art Club.
Wilson’s painting, “Cows in a Clearing,” is part of the exhibition on loan from Northeastern Nevada Museum.
“The piece was donated in 1975 by Grace Parsons Calhoun in memory of her father F.J. Parsons of Tuscarora and Elko,” said NNM Executive Director Lauren Roovaart. “Jack Bacon (appraiser and writer from the Reno area) is currently writing a book about Nevada Wilson. He is a friend of Northeastern Nevada Museum and has seen our collection before while doing research for his book and Nevada Museum of Art’s exhibition on Hans Meyer-Kassel in 2018. We were able to loan a few of our Meyer-Kassel pieces for that as well. He let Nevada Museum of Art know that we have a painting from a student of the Latimer School, and we were happy to loan them the piece by Nevada Wilson.” “Without the Latimer Art Club’s commitment to the visual arts in our region, the museum wouldn’t be the institution it is today,” said Wolfe. “It is fitting to acknowledge the foresight of the Latimer Art Club. Our institution’s unique emphasis on art, nature, landscape, science and the humanities sets this museum apart from other interdisciplinary art museums and has its roots in the history of the Latimer Art Club.”
Wolfe co-curated the exhibition with Bacon, a Reno-based art consultant and former gallery owner specializing in historical Nevada art.
In 1931, the Latimer Art Club was invited by Dr. James Church, art collector Charles Cutts, and other community leaders to join together to incorporate the nonprofit organization known as the Nevada Art Gallery, now the Nevada Museum of Art. Historic Latimer Art Club paintings featuring the Truckee Meadows, Washoe Valley, Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake are foundational to the history of Northern Nevada’s outdoor painting tradition.
The Latimer Art Club remains active today, with over 90 members who come together for meetings, workshops, and to paint regularly throughout the area.
“To truly understand the art history of our region, we must acknowledge the contributions that the Latimer Art Club has made over the years to enrich the cultural fabric our community,” said Wolfe.
