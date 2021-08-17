Northeastern Nevada Museum loans painting for major exhibit

“The piece was donated in 1975 by Grace Parsons Calhoun in memory of her father F.J. Parsons of Tuscarora and Elko,” said NNM Executive Director Lauren Roovaart. “Jack Bacon (appraiser and writer from the Reno area) is currently writing a book about Nevada Wilson. He is a friend of Northeastern Nevada Museum and has seen our collection before while doing research for his book and Nevada Museum of Art’s exhibition on Hans Meyer-Kassel in 2018. We were able to loan a few of our Meyer-Kassel pieces for that as well. He let Nevada Museum of Art know that we have a painting from a student of the Latimer School, and we were happy to loan them the piece by Nevada Wilson.” “Without the Latimer Art Club’s commitment to the visual arts in our region, the museum wouldn’t be the institution it is today,” said Wolfe. “It is fitting to acknowledge the foresight of the Latimer Art Club. Our institution’s unique emphasis on art, nature, landscape, science and the humanities sets this museum apart from other interdisciplinary art museums and has its roots in the history of the Latimer Art Club.”