ELKO -- The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a wind advisory through 4 p.m. Friday.
“A cold front will cross the Great Basin today bringing areas of strong, gusty winds,” the advisory stated. Southwest to west winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts of more than 45 mph.
The winds will subside later this evening.
“Summits and ridgetops could briefly have wind gusts to near 55 mph,” the weather service predicted.
The strongest winds should hit between 1 and 3 p.m.
“High profile vehicles such as tractor-trailers, motor homes, and towed vehicles will have difficulty maintaining lanes. If you are driving around these, give them plenty of room,” the advisory stated. “Tree limbs weakened by recent heavy snows may also blow down.”
The Elko area should see about an inch of snow Friday with additional accumulation Friday night, Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday.
Highs will be in the upper 30s Friday, dropping to the lower 30s by Sunday.
