Northeastern Nevada's brief hot spell will give way to more storms

ELKO – One more piping-hot day before stormy and slightly cooler weather returns.

Elko’s high is expected to reach 96 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Highs have been in the 90s for five out of the past six days.

Thunderstorms will return to the region Thursday through Saturday. The chance of precipitation is 40% Thursday, 30% Friday and 20% Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The best chance for the strongest storms is in eastern Nevada, especially White Pine County. Some storms could be strong with small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain, along with isolated areas of flooding, especially in eastern Nevada.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday through Saturday. Normal highs of around 90 degrees are forecast for Sunday into next week.