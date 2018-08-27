ELKO – A large chunk of northern Elko County is scorched by wildfire but the National Weather Service forecast for Monday night is calling for frost.
A frost advisory is in effect from midnight to 7 a.m. Tuesday, with temperatures expected to drop to 33-36 degrees after midnight.
“The main impacts will be to gardens and temperature-sensitive plants that may be damaged or killed if left uncovered tonight,” advised the weather service.
The forecast for Wildhorse, which was under a voluntary evacuation order, is for smoke and a low of 28 degrees Tuesday morning. Highs this week will be in the 70s.
Elko’s low Tuesday morning is expected to dip to 39 degrees. The forecast calls for a high of 79 on Tuesday and warming back into the mid-80s Wednesday through the end of the week.
