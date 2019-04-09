{{featured_button_text}}
Bruneau River

The Bruneau River approached moderate flood stage before receding Tuesday morning.

 NOAA

ELKO – The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Bruneau River in extreme northern Elko County.

The river reached 8.7 feet Tuesday morning compared with the minor flood stage of 7 feet. It was expected to recede to about 7 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

Elsewhere, the Owyhee River at Mountain City topped 7 feet on Tuesday, approaching the minor flood stage of 8 feet.

The Humboldt River at Elko was just over 4 feet and expected to crest this week at 4.4 feet, well below the minor flood stage of 6.2 feet.

Streamflows in northern Nevada are expected to be double the average amount, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

