Northern Elko County wildfire quadruples in size

ELKO – A wildfire that started Wednesday evening in northern Elko County burned more than 14,000 acres by Friday evening, making it the largest fire in the region so far this year.

The Wildcat Fire has burned into the Humboldt National Forest and is near the Jarbidge Wilderness.

So far only brush and grass have been consumed but some structures are threatened, including an old Forest Service guard station.

Firefighters said efforts to battle the blaze are being hampered by erratic winds. “Active fire is predicted to occur and will continue to advance to the northeast with forecasted winds coming out of the southwest.”

The fire began near Draw Creek, about 20 miles east of Charleston Reservoir. The cause is undetermined, but lightning struck across much of Elko County on Wednesday.

The estimated containment date is July 21.

Another fire that started Wednesday in northeastern Elko County is still active as well. The Tora Fire 15 miles north of Crittenden Reservoir has burned nearly 200 acres.

The Goshute Fire that started June 25 in eastern Elko County has been held to less than 2,000 acres but it is also still considered active. “Due to an area of the fire that is inaccessible by ground forces this fire will remain in patrol status and not reach full containment until change in seasonal weather conditions,” stated an Elko District fire report.

South of the Elko County line, the Becky Peak Fire was listed as 80% contained. The fire in the Schell Creek Range approximately 50 miles north of Ely has burned just under 6,000 acres.

High temperatures in the Elko area are expected to stay in the mid to upper 90s throughout the coming week.