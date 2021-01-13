Northern Nevada gets steamed up: Temperature records broken

ELKO – Temperature records were broken Wednesday as highs unexpectedly climbed into the upper 50s in Elko and lower 60s in central Nevada.

Elko’s high of 58 broke the previous record of 55 set in 1981, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonopah reached 62 degrees, breaking the record of 58 set in 1973.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Winnemucca tied its record high of 61 degrees.

In the western part of the state, Reno reached 63 degrees while Fallon made it to 65.

The sudden January thaw is not expected to last, according to the weather service. Thursday’s high in Elko is forecast at 43 degrees, followed by 48 on Friday.

Highs are expected to be in the mid-40s this weekend before dropping back into the 30s early next week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0