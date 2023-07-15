ELKO – It’s been a year of record growth for the Northern Nevada Moses Project.

The charity, established in Elko two years ago by Elishia and Jon Gift, is hoping to exceed the number of youth supported during a crisis in their lives.

“Last year we were able to give 357 children support, whether that meant beds or clothing,” Elishia said. “This year we’re going to beat it by far.”

It’s been a busy year, Elishia explained during an interview in June. “A lot of kids are moving into the area because the economy, I think, is harder in other places, so they’re sending their grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There’s a lot of guardianship situations.”

“I’ve got 14 boxes started at the shop,” she continued. “There’s a lot of kids and they’re coming with just about nothing.”

For the items that aren’t distributed “that’s still good stuff so we have these clothing events so we can give to the community free of charge but in mass quantities and they can choose what they want.”

A recent clothing event had 300 participants.

“We like doing those. We’re going to have another one in August with CK Connections,” Elishia said.

According to the group’s mission statement, “The Northern Nevada Moses Project is committed to providing support and necessary resources to the most vulnerable of all populations, foster children, at-risk children, homeless teens and families in crisis.”

The Elko branch at 350 Seventh St. provides brand new clothes, personal care items and bedding to children who are removed from their homes by the Division of Child and Family Services and placed in foster care.

During the transition from their home to a foster home, children have little to no clothing with them. If they do have something it might be worn, stained or ill-fitting.

“We want to give back to these kids so they have their self-esteem back after losing everything,” Elishia told the Elko Daily Free Press in a previous interview. “It’s hard to be torn away from a home, even if it’s not the greatest circumstances. They lose everything they know.”

Clothing and other items are also available to homeless and at-risk teens.

In 2022, the Moses Project in Elko handed out 5,300 outfits, 3,500 pairs of socks, 2,500 pairs of underwear 600 coats and jackets, 700 pairs of shoes, 64 beds and cribs, 357 toiletry sets with hygiene products, and 101 gift cards.

Elishia and Jon said the organization received $28,228 in monetary donations last year that allowed them to help 297 local children.

During the holidays, about 101 children along with 32 families were given Christmas due to four giving trees placed throughout the community.

In the time they have been open, the Gifts have met many children and teens, one of whom was inspired to give back to his peers facing the same situation he was in. It lead to the Moses Project’s newest location in Winnemucca.

“We had a former foster youth here who volunteered with us. He needed to go home with his family and asked, ‘What do you think of me opening one over there?’” Elishia recalled. “It’s going pretty well.”

The new Winnemucca shop makes four branches throughout Northern Nevada, Jon said, including Elko, Reno and Fernley.

The Gifts said multiple community organizations have rallied around the Moses Project since it opened its doors. They thanked all their donors who appear as Silver, Ruby, Diamond and Gold sponsors on their website at nnmosesproject.org.

The Moses Project also received $2,500 from attendees at the Women in Business event in April.

Elishia and Jon hope to reach many at-risk children and ask the community to refer them to the Moses Project for assistance.

“If you ever hear of anyone who needs help, please send them our way,” Elisha said. “Kids are innocent. They don’t need to struggle.”