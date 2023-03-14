ELKO – Northern Nevada’s flood watch has been elevated to a flood advisory, and is scheduled to remain in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be about a quarter-inch south of Interstate 80 and up to half an inch in the north.

Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is likely in portions of central Nevada, north central Nevada and northeast Nevada, including Elko and White Pine. Eureka County is under a flood warning.

The National Weather Service reported that overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding, and additional rainfall amounts up to half an inch are expected Tuesday.

“Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads,” advised the weather service.

A wind advisory is also in effect for gusts up to 50 mph as a cold front moves in, also bringing a possibility of thunderstorms.

“Blowing dust and snow could reduce visibility, and strong cross winds affecting area roadways leading to adverse driving conditions,” the weather service stated.

The Elko area has an 80% chance of rain Tuesday dropping to 50% Tuesday night as winds increase. There is a 50% chance of snow Wednesday morning but accumulations should be no more than an inch.

Low temperatures will drop into the teens Wednesday night and Thursday night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Thursday and Friday.