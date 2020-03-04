Northern part of Elko County has above-average snowpack
top story

Northern part of Elko County has above-average snowpack

March 1 snowpack

Green areas indicate average or near-average snowpack. Blue areas are above average.

 NRCS

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada’s snowpack remained in fair shape despite a shortage of precipitation in February.

The Upper Humboldt Basin was at 95% of average on March 1, according to the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Parts of the Ruby Mountains had 4 feet of snow or more. The depth at Upper Lamoille Canyon was 59 inches, which is slightly above normal for early March. The lower part of the canyon was 20% below normal, with slightly over 2 feet of snow.

The Lower Humboldt Basin was at 91% of normal. Amounts ranged from no snow at Porter Canyon to 48 inches at Granite Peak.

The northern part of the county had the most snow. The Owyhee River Basin was at 114% of average and the Snake River Basin at 112%

The Clover Valley and Franklin River basins were below average, at 93%.

Basins south of Elko County were seeing a significant deficit. Eastern Nevada stood at only 65% of normal.

Western Nevada basins were also running short on snowpack, according to the March survey.

