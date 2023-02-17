SPARKS – State and federal officials are teaming up to battle a common foe: the Mormon cricket.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in cooperation with the USDA Plant Protection and Quarantine program, will conduct meetings next week to discuss proposed Mormon cricket and grasshopper population management on public lands.

Elko’s meeting begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Nevada Department of Agriculture Elko Office located at 4780 E. Idaho St.

“For the last few years, Mormon cricket and grasshopper populations have caused issues across northern Nevada,” State Entomologist Jeff Knight said. “The more that citizens know about prevention methods, the better we can manage these populations in Nevada. The most important thing citizens can do is report infestations to the NDA Entomology Lab.”

The NDA and PPQ will treat public land areas with the goal of protecting crops and public safety. The meeting will discuss possible management strategies, citizen roles and how to report and manage infestations on private property. A recording will be available for later viewing.

Other meetings are planned in Sparks, Winnemucca and Eureka.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to preregister. The meeting notice, agenda, registration link and more details are available on the NDA website.