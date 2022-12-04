November was more wintry than a typical December or January in Elko

ELKO – If November’s weather seemed colder and snowier than a typical December or January, that’s because it was.

November 2022 was the second coldest on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average mean temperature was 25.3 degrees, which is colder than a typical December of 26.7 degrees or January of 27 degrees.

In comparison, last November’s average temperature was 40.2 degrees.

With temperatures running 10.7 degrees below normal for the month, November’s heating bills will be more like mid-winter’s as well. And December is off to a similar start at 10 degrees below average.

November was also snowier than normal with 13.7 inches. That’s more than three times greater than the average of 4.1 inches for the month. Average snowfall in January is 10.4 inches, and December 10.2 inches.

More snow and cold is forecast this week for Elko. High temperatures could creep into the lower 40s Sunday before dropping back around the freezing mark on Monday and into the mid-20s by mid-week.

The National Weather Service is calling for an 80% chance of rain and snow Sunday afternoon. Snow showers will return later in the week and into next weekend.