NRHA, United Way collect books for affordable housing residents

ELKO -- Nevada Rural Housing Authority and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra completed a successful book drive during October, which is National Housing American Month.

The “At Home With Reading” book drive, a joint effort that collected more than 2,000 books, benefitted the residents of NRHA’s nine northern Nevada affordable housing properties.

Throughout November, NRHA and United Way delivered the books along with hot cocoa to the cozy libraries and community rooms at each of the NRHA properties across northern Nevada, including Larios Arms and Winnemucca Manor in Winnemucca, Mountain Shadows and Pinion Apartments in Elko, Richards Crossing and Southgate in Carson City, Yerington Manor and Southwood in Yerington, and Indigo Village in Fallon.

“At Home With Reading” was spearheaded by the two organizations in part to address the relationship between housing and literacy, and to increase the number of books at NRHA’s affordable apartment communities.

Mariah Evens, a University of Nevada-Reno sociologist said in a June 14, 2017 article on literacy, “We find that books in the home have a positive payoff in improved test scores throughout the world [and] [t]he relationship is strong, clear, and statistically significant.”