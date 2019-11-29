NRHA, United Way collect books for affordable housing residents

ELKO -- Nevada Rural Housing Authority and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra completed a successful book drive during October, which is National Housing American Month.
The “At Home With Reading” book drive, a joint effort that collected more than 2,000 books, benefitted the residents of NRHA’s nine northern Nevada affordable housing properties.
Throughout November, NRHA and United Way delivered the books along with hot cocoa to the cozy libraries and community rooms at each of the NRHA properties across northern Nevada, including Larios Arms and Winnemucca Manor in Winnemucca, Mountain Shadows and Pinion Apartments in Elko, Richards Crossing and Southgate in Carson City, Yerington Manor and Southwood in Yerington, and Indigo Village in Fallon.
“At Home With Reading” was spearheaded by the two organizations in part to address the relationship between housing and literacy, and to increase the number of books at NRHA’s affordable apartment communities.
Mariah Evens, a University of Nevada-Reno sociologist said in a June 14, 2017 article on literacy, “We find that books in the home have a positive payoff in improved test scores throughout the world [and] [t]he relationship is strong, clear, and statistically significant.”
NRHA communities house low-income residents, including families with children, veterans, disabled individuals, seniors and previously homeless individuals.
The book drive was a community effort that went well beyond the co-sponsors. It included participants such as US Bank that allowed donations at nine of its branch offices across northern Nevada, and individuals who made monetary donations and book donations.
Residents at each property were delighted at the sight of the fresh reading library, and by the idea of snuggling up to a new book with a piping-hot cup of cocoa. Some children displayed a sweet charity of their own, wanting to bring back books and cocoa for their siblings who were at school during the day of the deliveries.
“What about Sissy?” asked one young girl looking up to her mother for permission to take home more books and cocoa for the rest of her family.