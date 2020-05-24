NTSB: Pilot didn't check weather before crashing into Ruby Mountains

Radar and GPS data revealed that the airplane was flying east when it crossed less than 900 feet above the ridge line of a high mountain peak and turned toward the downwind side of the ridge, where it began to descend and its speed decayed.

It took search crews a week to spot the wreckage and three more days to reach the remote crash site, aided by a local helicopter-skiing outfit.

The accident site was found below the summit of 11,084-foot-tall Pearl Peak, at an elevation about 10,090 feet.

“It is likely that downdrafts exceeded the airplane's climb capability and resulted in its descent into terrain,” stated the NTSB report.

Although the pilot filed a visual flight rules flight plan, a search of multiple official weather briefing sources revealed that the pilot did not request an official weather briefing before the flight. The area of the Ruby Mountains was listed at moderate icing and moderate turbulence at the time.

“The pilot's inadequate preflight weather planning, which resulted in the flight over mountainous terrain into forecast instrument meteorological conditions, icing, and mountain wave, resulted in an uncontrolled descent and collision with terrain,” said the report.