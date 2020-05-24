NTSB: Pilot didn't check weather before crashing into Ruby Mountains

ELKO – A combination of weather conditions, mountain turbulence and the pilot’s decision-making led to a fatal plane crash in the Ruby Mountains in January 2018, according to a report released this spring by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Paul R. Graham, 26, of Mississippi was flying from California to Utah when his plane went off radar Jan. 11 about 40 miles south of Elko after he reported icing.
Weather conditions were conducive to structural icing and the terrain was capable of producing turbulence on that gusty night, said the NTSB, which also cited the pilot’s judgment, weather planning and control of the aircraft.
“The commercial pilot departed on the cross-country flight in night visual meteorological conditions over mountainous terrain. About three hours after takeoff, the pilot reported to an air traffic controller that he was encountering clouds and was going to turn around to avoid icing conditions,” said the report.
“The controller provided the pilot with information for the nearest airport, which was about 40 miles north. The pilot replied that it was ‘getting super turbulent’ and that he was going to ‘head over’ to the airport. Communication and radar contact with the airplane were lost shortly thereafter.”
Radar and GPS data revealed that the airplane was flying east when it crossed less than 900 feet above the ridge line of a high mountain peak and turned toward the downwind side of the ridge, where it began to descend and its speed decayed.
It took search crews a week to spot the wreckage and three more days to reach the remote crash site, aided by a local helicopter-skiing outfit.
The accident site was found below the summit of 11,084-foot-tall Pearl Peak, at an elevation about 10,090 feet.
“It is likely that downdrafts exceeded the airplane's climb capability and resulted in its descent into terrain,” stated the NTSB report.
Although the pilot filed a visual flight rules flight plan, a search of multiple official weather briefing sources revealed that the pilot did not request an official weather briefing before the flight. The area of the Ruby Mountains was listed at moderate icing and moderate turbulence at the time.
“The pilot's inadequate preflight weather planning, which resulted in the flight over mountainous terrain into forecast instrument meteorological conditions, icing, and mountain wave, resulted in an uncontrolled descent and collision with terrain,” said the report.
The pilot had 643 hours of flight experience. He had accumulated 230 hours in the PA-23-250 over the six months prior the accident. During that time he mostly flew in the Midwest and northeast United States.
The airplane was registered to Mach Tuck LLC and operated by Air America Flight Center LLC.
