Nuisance property is being sold

ELKO – A home at 403 Pine St. that the City of Elko has declared a nuisance is now under contract for sale, according to city officials.
The City has been in the process of following a procedure for abatement, working with Bob Wines, the attorney managing the private side of the case. The property is tied up in a trust fund involving William J. Armstrong and others.
The residence must be in contract and/or sold by Dec. 22, according to policies set forth by the City. After that the City has the right to go on site and do a structural analysis.
The sale was pending as of the last Elko City Council meeting on Nov. 26.
The property has been an eyesore and has attracted both vagrants and rodents over the last couple years. Armstrong was ordered to clean up the property on Dec. 11, 2018. At the time, the house had trash and other debris lying around the yard. Nearby residents complained that Armstrong and “friends” were leaving drug paraphernalia on the streets.
Armstrong appeared to be in the process of cleaning up the place when he allegedly set fire to the home while cleaning his meth pipe with a torch. He has been charged with arson.
“In the end it is going to be abated one way or another,” City Manager Curtis Calder said at an Elko City Council meeting that took place after the fire. “The neighbors have had to put up with a lot of stuff over the years, and now it’s even worse and it’s consuming police resources and fire resources. We certainly have better things to do than babysit an attractive nuisance in town.”
“I would like to say thank you from all of us in the neighborhood for taking this so seriously,” said New Pine Street resident Scottie Vega.