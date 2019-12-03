Nuisance property is being sold

ELKO – A home at 403 Pine St. that the City of Elko has declared a nuisance is now under contract for sale, according to city officials.

The City has been in the process of following a procedure for abatement, working with Bob Wines, the attorney managing the private side of the case. The property is tied up in a trust fund involving William J. Armstrong and others.

The residence must be in contract and/or sold by Dec. 22, according to policies set forth by the City. After that the City has the right to go on site and do a structural analysis.

The sale was pending as of the last Elko City Council meeting on Nov. 26.

The property has been an eyesore and has attracted both vagrants and rodents over the last couple years. Armstrong was ordered to clean up the property on Dec. 11, 2018. At the time, the house had trash and other debris lying around the yard. Nearby residents complained that Armstrong and “friends” were leaving drug paraphernalia on the streets.