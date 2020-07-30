NuLegacy Gold and Crawford Cattle partner to protect sagebrush habitat

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is excited to announce that NuLegacy Gold Corporation NV and Crawford Cattle LLC are partnering to protect vital sagebrush habitat in Eureka County. This formalized partnership agreement was established through Nevada’s innovative sagebrush conservation tool called the Conservation Credit System (“CCS”), a market-based platform overseen by the stakeholder-driven Nevada Sagebrush Ecosystem Program. This is the first CCS partnership agreement by an exploration company that does not own an operating mine.
NuLegacy Gold’s CEO, Albert Matter, stated, “We are proud to be the first Nevada mineral exploration company to purchase conservation credits from the State’s Conservation Credit System. Our Company’s drilling activities are carefully designed to avoid or minimize directly impacting greater sage-grouse habitat wherever possible. The purchased conservation credits add an extra measure of habitat protection.
NuLegacy Gold has purchased 44 credits to help offset and mitigate potential environmental impacts to greater sage-grouse habitat stemming from the company’s Avocado exploration drilling project in Eureka County, Nevada.
The credits that NuLegacy Gold purchased from Crawford Cattle will ensure that the high-quality habitat on the Crawford family’s ranch will be protected and preserved for years to come.
Shane Hall, Crawford’s Ranch and Operations Manager added, “It’s been a pleasure partnering with NuLegacy, resulting in both entities contributing to the preservation of sagebrush habitat and the western ranching way of life. Additionally, we’d like to thank our partners in the Nevada Conservation Credit System and KCOE Isom Consulting who have worked tirelessly to make this a win for the State of Nevada, Greater Sage-grouse habitat, ranching, and the mining industry.”
The Greater Sage-grouse is considered an “indicator species,” emblematic of the health of sagebrush habitat it shares with more than 350 other kinds of native wildlife, including world-class populations of mule deer, elk, pronghorn, and golden eagles. Proactive and coordinated sagebrush conservation measures, such as the Nevada CCS program, are essential to ensure the long-term health and viability of the sensitive Greater Sage-grouse bird species, both in Nevada and across the West.
Over the last couple years, Nevada’s CCS program has underpinned the protection and preservation of more than 20,300 acres of sagebrush habitat across the Silver State’s rangelands through coordinated, partnership-driven efforts. As one of Nevada’s most successful and proactive sagebrush conservation programs, the CCS provides opportunities for landowners and industry to be partners in conservation while allowing for sustainable and responsible multiple-use in the sagebrush ecosystem.
Learn more at sagebrusheco.nv.gov.
