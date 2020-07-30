NuLegacy Gold and Crawford Cattle partner to protect sagebrush habitat

Shane Hall, Crawford’s Ranch and Operations Manager added, “It’s been a pleasure partnering with NuLegacy, resulting in both entities contributing to the preservation of sagebrush habitat and the western ranching way of life. Additionally, we’d like to thank our partners in the Nevada Conservation Credit System and KCOE Isom Consulting who have worked tirelessly to make this a win for the State of Nevada, Greater Sage-grouse habitat, ranching, and the mining industry.”

The Greater Sage-grouse is considered an “indicator species,” emblematic of the health of sagebrush habitat it shares with more than 350 other kinds of native wildlife, including world-class populations of mule deer, elk, pronghorn, and golden eagles. Proactive and coordinated sagebrush conservation measures, such as the Nevada CCS program, are essential to ensure the long-term health and viability of the sensitive Greater Sage-grouse bird species, both in Nevada and across the West.