Nurse Tuni talks mental health

ELKO – The pandemic added a whole new level of difficulties for everyone. It has been even more difficult for those with mental health issues, and Heart of Healthcare award recipient Gilberta “Tuni” Theonnes recently talked about how diagnosis, medication and therapy can help.

Theonnes is a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Life Quest Behavioral Health Care. This year she was one of 10 nurses nominated for the Heart of Healthcare event sponsored by Elko Daily Free Press and MedX AirOne to honor hardworking nurses and, especially, their efforts during the Covid-19 crisis.

“People that deal with depression and anxiety every day, then the added concerns of viral infection for themselves and their family and loved ones, took mental health to a new level,” stated her award nomination. “Tuni helped people deal with their fears, their health, housing concerns, domestic violence concerns, troubled children concerns, financial concerns, medication concerns,” and even arranged food and transportation when people could not do it themselves.