Nursery on the outskirts of Lamoille is growing under new ownership

Popp and her husband, Mike, bought the business last summer and changed the name this year on Earth Day, April 22. The name reflects their two boys, 10 And 12, who often help with the business.

Mike is an insurance salesman with Liberty Mutual.

“Molly makes the houses beautiful and I insure them,” said Mike.

“I tag the plants, I help her (Mom) unload the truckloads and I mow the lawn,” said 12-year-old Mike Jr. “I also haul trees and shrubs to people's cars.”

“We are doing a lot of custom pots for people,” Popp said. “People bring their own planters in and we design them for them.”

The business is also doing the Downtown Business Association flowers and those at the Chamber of Commerce.

“In the wintertime last year we brought in fresh winter greens,” Popp said. “We did wreaths and garlands and porch pot kits. They were pine and juniper. They were a huge hit.”

Popp said she plans to expand the business. In the future she and friend Seana Belcher intend to add another building, which will be a store and café.”

Popp said customers are always asking about places to eat nearby.