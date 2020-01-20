NV Dems rural caucus training this week
0 comments
top story

NV Dems rural caucus training this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Democratic-donkey

LAS VEGAS -- Nevada Democratic Party representatives are traveling across Nevada this week to educate caucus-goers and volunteers in rural counties on the caucus process.

“With less than 40 days until our First in the West Caucus, NV Dems are working to engage Nevada Democrats in every corner of our state from Pahrump to Elko,” stated a Jan. 20 release. “Our party is committed to running the most expansive, accessible and transparent caucus yet by ensuring every Nevada Democrat has the tools and the opportunity to make their voice heard”

Elko’s visit will be Saturday at the Elko County Library, 720 Court St. Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/nvdems/event/174422.

Statwide caucuses are set for Feb. 22 at more than 250 locations.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Riverton honors Hometown Hero
Local

Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recogni…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News