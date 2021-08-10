NV Energy expands public safety outage management program to elevated fire risk areas of Nevada

NV Energy’s Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) program is a key measure of defense against wildfires. During a PSOM event, NV Energy will shut off power in extreme and elevated fire risk areas to help prevent power lines, things that are blown into power lines, and other equipment from causing a wildfire. Since 2019, the company has implemented the program in extreme fire risk areas of Nevada, including Lake Tahoe and Mt. Charleston. Wildfires continue to present an ever-increasing threat to Nevada and its residents. To help ensure public safety, NV Energy will expand the use of PSOM to additional areas of its service territory with elevated fire risk.

The new PSOM zones include portions of Humboldt County, Lyon County, Storey County, Elko County, Washoe County and Carson City. The company has worked minimize the number of customers impacted by developing plans to reroute power, when possible, during a PSOM event.

When a PSOM event is activated, NV Energy will shut off power in one or more of its extreme and elevated fire-risk zones when certain environmental conditions are met and an evaluation of risk is done with guidance from local emergency management teams and other stakeholders. These conditions include weather, vegetation levels that can be used as fuel for a fire, field observations, and feedback from local fire departments and other first responders.