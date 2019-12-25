NV Energy lowers rates again

RENO – The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada this week approved an agreement with NV Energy that results in a $5 million decrease in revenue requirement for Sierra Pacific Power Company. This means that effective January 1, 2020, northern Nevada electric rates are going down again.

“This rate reduction for our northern Nevada electric customers marks the third time in six years that the company has decreased rates for our customers, and we appreciate the work of all parties in helping us achieve this positive outcome,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and chief executive officer. “At NV Energy we are proud of the fact that we have been able to reduce our customers' rates while providing innovative customer service options, more renewable energy and safe, reliable power to our customers.”

In keeping with its commitment to keep rates flat or declining, NV Energy filed its required general rate review in June requesting a $5 million revenue reduction, and later reached the agreement that was approved this week by the PUCN.

The 2013 and 2016 general rate cases resulted in a combined $42 million revenue reduction, which led to the lowest prices northern Nevada customers have seen in nearly a decade.

An additional reduction of $24.9 million for electric and gas customers was implemented in 2017 as a result of federal tax reform.

