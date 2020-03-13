NV Energy offers payment support for customers

ELKO -- To support customers experiencing financial hardship or isolation as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, NV Energy is temporarily suspending disconnections for non-payment. This step is being taken to ensure NV Energy customers have the certainty of electric service during an otherwise uncertain time in many of their lives. The company is coordinating closely with Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s office as they work with customers during the state of emergency announced yesterday.
“We are seeing the effects the coronavirus is having on our community and our customers, and we want to provide our customers with some peace of mind during this challenging time,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and chief executive officer. “As more of our customers choose to self-isolate or work from home, reliable, uninterrupted power is essential to their health, well-being and comfort.”
The company will work with customers who are impacted economically by COVID-19 by waiving deposits and fees for late payments and providing payment plans as needed. NV Energy offers a mobile app and a wide variety of online self-service options, including move-in and move-out, online payment, and paperless billing to make it easy for customers to manage their NV Energy account from their computer or mobile device.
“We are here to support our customers, and we will continue to deliver reliable electric service during this period of uncertainty – every customer can be certain of that,” Cannon said. “The safety of our customers and our employees is our highest priority.”
If you experience a financial hardship or isolation due to the coronavirus, call a NV Energy customer service representative at 775-834-4444 in northern Nevada or 702-402-5555 in southern Nevada to discuss payment options and receive payment support.
NV Energy provides a wide range of energy services to 1.4 million customers throughout Nevada and more than 56 million tourists annually. NV Energy, Inc. is a holding company whose principal subsidiaries, Nevada Power Company and Sierra Pacific Power Company, are doing business as NV Energy. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas. Information about NV Energy is available on the company’s website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, which can be accessed via nvenergy.com.