NV Energy offers payment support for customers

ELKO -- To support customers experiencing financial hardship or isolation as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, NV Energy is temporarily suspending disconnections for non-payment. This step is being taken to ensure NV Energy customers have the certainty of electric service during an otherwise uncertain time in many of their lives. The company is coordinating closely with Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s office as they work with customers during the state of emergency announced yesterday.

“We are seeing the effects the coronavirus is having on our community and our customers, and we want to provide our customers with some peace of mind during this challenging time,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and chief executive officer. “As more of our customers choose to self-isolate or work from home, reliable, uninterrupted power is essential to their health, well-being and comfort.”

The company will work with customers who are impacted economically by COVID-19 by waiving deposits and fees for late payments and providing payment plans as needed. NV Energy offers a mobile app and a wide variety of online self-service options, including move-in and move-out, online payment, and paperless billing to make it easy for customers to manage their NV Energy account from their computer or mobile device.

