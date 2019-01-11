Try 1 month for 99¢
ELKO — NV Energy plans to conduct work on its equipment in the Elko and Spring Creek areas Jan. 14-18 daily from about 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

“As with anytime the public sees our crews working, we ask that they keep a safe distance for the safety of both the public and our crews while work is completed,” NV Energy stated.

The project is being completed to determine if any equipment needs to be replaced. The company said some customers might experience a brief outage lasting less than one minute.

If any customer experiences an outage longer than a momentary outage, NV Energy asks them to call the customer contact center at 775-834-4444.

