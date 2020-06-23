NV Energy powers higher education with $89,000 in scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NV Energy and the NV Energy Foundation announced it has awarded 84 current high school seniors in Nevada with the Powerful Partnership Scholarship, providing a total of $89,000 towards continuing education. These students, who were awarded based on academic achievement, community service and volunteerism, will be continuing their education at an accredited university, college or trade school in Nevada.

The scholarship recipients have all chosen majors reflecting their career goals with the top choices being STEM-related, health, criminal justice and social services. Students will be attending College of Southern Nevada, Nevada State College, Truckee Meadows Community College, University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“The NV Energy Foundation is proud to be able to honor these high school seniors with a scholarship as they further their education in the state of Nevada,” said Tony Sanchez, Executive Vice President of Business Development and External Relations for NV Energy. “These students are engaged in academics, volunteerism and helping our community and we look forward to their continued successes in higher education and beyond.”

Over the past 21 years, the NV Energy Powerful Partnership Scholarship program has awarded more than $1.8 million to graduating seniors across Nevada. This year, 700 applications were received and after going through each outstanding student, the scholarship committees selected the winners.

