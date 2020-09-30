NvMA raises money for Elko Boys & Girls Clubs

ELKO — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko received a boost to the tune of $6,570 thanks to recent donation by the Nevada Mining Association.

The association’s “Heat for Hope” campaign, which pledged $90 for every day local temperatures exceeded 90 degrees during the summer, is a welcome contribution to the boys and girls club.

“It is huge, especially during this time of COVID-19,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko CEO Rusty Bahr said this week.

Bahr said the facility, which is at capacity, has seen expenses go “through the roof” as the facility has doubled its staff to help facilitate the online schooling being utilized by Elko County School District.

NvMA President Tyree Gray presented the organization with a check during a ceremony Thursday.

"Few nonprofits in Nevada have worked as quickly as Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko to adapt to support the needs of local kids and families," Gray said. "Providing a healthy, safe environment for students to learn is critical to our entire community."

Bahr said it was the NvMA’s idea to donate $90 for every summer day over 90 degrees.