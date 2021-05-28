NYTC superintendent receives honor

ELKO – Mayor Reece Keener has honored Greg Thornton, retiring superintendent of the Nevada Youth Training Center, by presenting him with a proclamation thanking him for his years of service.

Thornton has worked for the State of Nevada for 30 years, beginning his career with the Youth Training Center as a group supervisor in 1991 and continuing to work at the center, where he was promoted in February 2016 to be the superintendent.

According to the proclamation, Thornton has served more than 5,700 youths within the state over the years and “with data gathered several years ago, we know that 3 out of 4 youth served in our system did NOT end up in the adult system within 5 years.”

The proclamation also says that Thornton has saved approximately 4,275 young men who have attended NYTC from ending up in adult prisons.

Thornton told the Elko City Council at its May 25 meeting that working with youth at NYTC “was my vocation,” and he hopes that the boys can get back into sports now that the pandemic is easing because “they appreciate the accolades.”

He also served on the Elko Planning Commission from August 2011 until July 2015 and was elected commission chairman in February of 2014, the proclamation notes.

