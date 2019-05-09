{{featured_button_text}}
Obituaries

Carl Koch, Jr., 57, of Jackpot, Nevada passed away suddenly Monday, May 6, 2019 in Jackpot. Services are pending and will be announced by Burns Funeral Home in Elko, Nevada.

