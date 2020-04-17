Melinda Marie Bear
Melinda Marie Bear

Melinda Marie Bear, Boise, passed away April 16, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home, ID.

