{{featured_button_text}}
Obituaries

Virginia “Viki” Ruth Heller, Passed on July 19, 2019 age 76 in Manteca CA. Elko service to be determined. We miss and love her.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Virginia Ruth Heller
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments