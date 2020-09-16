Harold Josiah Andrews

Harold moved the family and registered livestock to Contact, NV July 3rd, 1986 after his wife inherited some property. There Morning Dew Farms lived on as a small sheep ranch specializing in the breeding, showing, and sale of registered Montadale and Oxford sheep. Harold gave up trucking soon after to work for a short time in the casinos, but later became an independent contractor for The Times News, delivering news from Twin Falls, Idaho area to all of North Eastern Nevada.

Though he had to keep a paying job, he was a livestock man and showman through and through. For many years and until his health started failing, during fair season, he traveled to various cities all over the west with his prized sheep and was very proud of every blue ribbon win which he could tell you exactly what year and place it was won, and also against which breeder he had competed against.

A special thank you to Angel, who helped him care for the herd of about 50 Fin sheep he had accumulated prior to his passing, as well as the many rides to or from Twin Falls for medical care in the past several years. The family would also like to express special gratitude to the many staff involved with Harold’s care from the Jackpot EMTs, police, and fire departments, St. Lukes Hospital medical staff, and the Davita Twin Falls Dialysis center.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (1505 White Pine Canyon Rd) in Park City, UT Monday, September 21, 2020 at 4 p.m. Condolences can be expressed to Donna at 725-232-2307. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation in Harold’s name to the Twin Falls Senior Citizen’s Federation at: https://greatnonprofits.org/org/twin-falls-senior-citizens-federation-inc