It is with deep sorrow that his wife and children announce the death of Kenneth Lipparelli.
Ken was very confident and aware that the day he passed from this earthly journey—December 13, 2019—would be the day he would meet his Maker and be welcomed Home by his Lord and Savior.
Ken was born on August 16, 1947 in Walla Walla, Washington. His parents were Caesar and Welcome Lipparelli. He was the oldest of their six children, and all of his younger siblings looked up to him. Ken grew up in Elko and attended school there until his final year of high school when he moved to Reno, graduating from Reno High in 1965.
While Ken was in Elko and throughout his youth, he was known as “Bokie” Lipparelli. To this day, very few of his Elko friends know that his real name was Kenneth. In later years, none of his friends knew him as Bokie and everyone called him Ken.
Ken’s passion was fly-fishing. He tied his own flies and was a guide on the rivers of northwestern Washington. While fly-fishing was his passion, he was also right at home deep-sea fishing on the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. We know he will be enjoying this favorite pastime again in heaven, now with no pain.
In 1990, Ken married Cynthia Schmertzler. They met while both were working for Costco. While their marriage did not result in the birth of any children, Cindy was a mother to Ken’s 3 children: Tonya (Patrick) Brownrigg, Washington; Kenny, Washington; and Aaron, Washington. They
also enjoyed granddaughters Ava and Madison, and a grandson, Wade.
Ken is also survived by his siblings: Lonna Lipparelli, Oregon; Larry (Danel), Nevada; Michael (Julie), Florida; Nikki (Brett) Henderson, Idaho; and Tamea (Nick) Knight, Nevada. Along with them, he also had many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ken also had two “adopted” sons, Mandou Bojang and Thomas Wybenga, and he enjoyed a special relationship with his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sheryl and Joseph Valenta. He will be greatly missed by his best friend, Doug Tisdel. And last but not least, Ken’s loss is already clearly felt by Daisy, the family dog.
Condolences can be sent to the family at: Lipparelli, PO Box 1303, Issaquah, WA 98027.
Ken’s favorite charity was Samaritan’s Purse, specifically their Water, Sanitation, & Hygiene projects. A memorial fund has been established there in Ken’s honor:
The mailing address is: Samaritan’s Purse (c/o Kenneth Lipparelli memorial fund), PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607
When Christ shall come with shout of acclamation
And lead me home, what joy shall fill my heart
Then I shall bow with humble adoration
And then proclaim, my God how great Thou art!
