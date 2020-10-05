 Skip to main content
Neva LaVern Supp
Neva LaVern Supp

Obituaries

May 17, 1938 — October 2, 2020

Neva Supp, long time Nevada and Idaho resident passed peacefully October 2nd.

She is survived by her four children and many grand children and great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be October 12th at 1:00 at the Buhl cemetery.

