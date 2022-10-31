October STARS recipients announced

ELKO — Faith Rightmer and Lyndsie Whigham were selected as the Elko County School District’s October Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients.

Rightmer is a fourth-grade teacher at Grammar No. 2 Elementary School.

Rightmer was nominated by both a parent, Angela Taravella, and an anonymous colleague. The nomination explained Rightmer goes above and beyond for students in her class and the entire school.

“Faith Rightmer is a kind, loving, teacher who makes time for everyone. I work with Faith on the fourth-grade team at Grammar. She is a leader and makes time for everyone. Sometimes I feel like her class is a revolving door of teachers getting advice from her. She has taken the lead in doing fundraisers for the school including the Read-A-Thon, Christmas and Valentine Gram. Faith makes sure to engage her kids all around education including art and whole-body learning. Her kids have created and learned cool things this year. She is a great leader that people look up to and that’s why I have nominated her.”

Whigham is the Registrar Secretary at Carlin Combined School, nominated by Vice Principal Tammie Smithburg.

The nomination explained Whigham shined in her role despite being the only secretary on staff at the start of the new school year:

“When we started in August, before the teachers and students came back, she was our only secretary. She was doing all roles as she was our one and only. She helped us interview, train, and gather two more amazing secretaries. She continues to help, train, and gather information for our school to be successful. She goes above and beyond to inspire students and staff, and to make the community feel welcome in our buildings.”

This month’s STARS awards are sponsored by Total Eyecare, Keith Frayne with Maverick Gaming, LeeAnne's Floral Designs, and an anonymous donor.

The STARS committee is in need of nominations for the 2022-2023 school year. Staff, students and the general public are all encouraged to nominate a school district employee who demonstrates exceptional performance and commitment to the education of all students served by the district’s schools. The nomination form can be found on the STARS webpage on the ECSD website: https://www.ecsdnv.net/STARS-Program.