top story

OE Federal Credit Union donates to shelter

OE Federal Credit Union donates to shelter

Donors and shelter staff pose with a pickup full of donations. From left: OE Federal MSR Jennifer Pilotte, shelter staff member Rachel Hooper, Federal Branch Manager Jody Nye, OE Federal MSR Clarissa Villano and OE Federal MSR Jake Bebee.

 Submitted

ELKO – The Elko branch of OE Federal Credit Union recently donated goods and cash to the Elko Animal Shelter.

According to Jodi Nye, branch manager, their office has a team day every Columbus Day. This year employees decided they wanted to contribute to the animal shelter.

“We donated bags of food, kitty food, doggie food, treats, toys – all kinds of stuff,” said Nye. “I called before we decided to do that and asked them what they needed. We had a box set up at the credit union and most of our members contributed, as well as us. We did really well. I was happy.”

“I would take them all home if I could,” Nye said about the animals at the shelter.

“The OE Federal Credit Union came by on the 23rd of October and brought various bags of dog and cat food, cat litter, dog and cat treats, toys, aluminum cans, and $167 in cash,” said Elko Animal Shelter Manager Karen Walther. “The entire bed of their truck was full of goodies.”

“We will be using the cash donation to treat illnesses and injuries and give vaccinations to the shelter animals prior to adoption,” Walther said.

Inside Elko - Elko Animal Shelter:

