Ohio trucker killed in collision on Interstate 80 near Wells

ELKO – An Ohio truck driver was killed when his rig collided with another semi on Interstate 80 near Wells.

Details of the Feb. 8 crash were released Wednesday by Nevada State Police.

Preliminary investigation determined a tractor-trailer rig had experienced a mechanical failure and was disabled on the right shoulder about two miles east of Wells, with the rear of its trailing unit partially in the travel lane.

Edwin Jones, 41, of Cincinnati was driving west at approximately 3:26 p.m. when, “for unknown reasons,” his 2021 Kenworth rig struck the rear of the disabled vehicle.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the white Kenworth was not restrained and was ejected as his vehicle struck the parked commercial vehicle,” stated NSP. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Both vehicles came to rest upright and were blocking all westbound travel lanes. I-80 remained closed to westbound traffic for several hours.

The crash is still being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111. Reference case No. 2202-00486.

