ELKO – City traffic will soon include ATVs and other recreational vehicles.
An ordinance and resolution allowing off-highway vehicle travel within the city will go into effect Nov. 1.
“We do follow the state law in this county as to what they consider an OHV,” said Kelly Wooldridge, Elko city clerk. “Where we are stricter than the state is we are requiring helmets for the driver and all occupants.”
The City of Elko defines off-highway vehicles to include all-terrain vehicles, all-terrain motorcycles, dune buggies and snowmobiles.
“Off-highway vehicles can travel on city highways and roads for the sole purpose of reaching a private or public area that is open for use by off-highway vehicles,” states the ordinance.
Certain areas of the city are banned because of high pedestrian and/or traffic congestion. These include Mountain City Highway (State Route 225) from Spruce Road to Aspen Way; Cedar Street from Fifth Street to 13th Street; and the Ninth Street pedestrian bridge.
Other requirements include that the driver be at least 16 years old, the vehicle must be registered and insured, and all traffic laws must be obeyed.
Wooldridge said vehicles must be traveling from a home or hotel to a trail connector. Just driving to the grocery store for milk is not allowed.
“I am happy the city did this,” said Oscar Carrillo, who owns an OHV.
The Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles has given the city a grant to help pay for signage, informational brochures, maps, safety events and enforcement.
“Part of our grant that we have from the OHV Commission is to do registration check events and community education events,” Wooldridge said.
The first one will be held in the spring, possible at the Elko Convention Center.
“We are hoping this will increase tourism quite a bit because there is a large group of people that does off-roading in this area and connecting to trails,” Wooldridge said.
Nevada’s OHV program is developing the Silver State Trail from Arizona to Idaho, Jennifer Scanland of the Off-Highway Vehicles Program told the Elko City Council earlier this year. Scanland said the trail goes through southern Nevada to White Pine County at this point.
The OHV Commission is interested in bringing that trail up through Elko County and to the Idaho border, said John Glenn, co-owner of 5th Gear Powersports.
Work on the ordinance began last fall by a committee of local law enforcement, tourism representatives and other residents.
The complete ordinance can be viewed at www.elkocitynv.gov.
This has got to be, without a doubt, one of the worst ideas I've ever seen come out of the council chambers. [thumbdown]
Well said, I Couldn't agree more.
