Oil well proposed near Jiggs

ELKO – Oil prices have been rising again, and once again an oil well project has been proposed in Elko County.

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on the proposed Diamond 1-27 wildcat oil well south of Jiggs, in Diamond Valley.

Any input, recommendations or concerns about potential resources and issues in the project location will be used to prepare an Environmental Assessment. Comments are due July 30.

Great Basin Oil & Gas LLC proposes to drill and complete the well on public land. The drilling project is expected to last 30 to 60 days.

Along with drill pad construction, sound baffling would be constructed as well as maintenance to existing roads to allow for drill rig and support vehicle traffic. Additional information is available on the project’s BLM NEPA Register page at https://go.usa.gov/x6AD5.

About six years ago, Houson-based Noble Energy extracted 3,831 barrels of oil from nearby Huntington Valley. The work was discontinued after the wells were determined to lack commercial viability.

