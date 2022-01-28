Omicron still surging in Elko County

ELKO – COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 700% in Elko County over the past two weeks as the omicron variant continues to spread.

Sixteen Elko County residents were hospitalized with COVID on Thursday, compared with two on Jan. 14.

The number of active cases climbed above 400 again Thursday after dropping into the 300s earlier in the week.

Elko County’s test positivity rate topped 30%, which is comparable to earlier surges in the winter of ’20-’21 and the fall of 2021. The rate was down to 5% earlier in the month as the delta variant was beginning to be displaced by omicron.

More than 11,000 county residents have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The number topped 10,000 last week.

The percentage of fully vaccinated Elko County residents has remained in the 35% range over the past three weeks.

Nevada health officials on Thursday said COVID cases have begun to decline in the southern Nevada and are expected to drop soon in the north after omicron peaks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0